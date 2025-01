MRS ANNEEK SHANEEK WILLIAMS better known as NEEK of Biabou formerly of Chapmans Village died on Friday January 3rd at the age of 37. The funeral takes place on Saturday February 1st at the New Life Ministries, New Grounds. The body lies at the church from Noon. The Service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the San Souci Cemetery.

