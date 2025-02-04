The 2025 SVG Sailing Week officially had its media launch yesterday in Bequia.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Tourism and Culture Carlos James said while they wanted to revamp the Bequia Easter Regatta, the Ministry wanted to expand the Easter Weekend of Sailing.

The Minister said St Vincent still holds a significant amount of the market share with regards to sailing and yachting.

The Minister said sailing week is not just about having an Easter Regatta, but rather producing a flagship event, that could be packaged and marketed.

SVG Sailing week will take place this year, from April 13th to the 21st.

