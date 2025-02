Work is continuing apace on the Acute Referral Care Hospital as the Government continues to build out the New City at Arnos Vale.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves led a team of officials on a site tour of the facility yesterday.

Project Manager Cecil Harris is optimistic about the project which he said is on target.

Harris provided a status update on the project which he said is advancing at a steady pace.

