The St. Vincent and The Grenadines Port Authority, Gumbolimbo and the Ministry of Works Announces Joint Initiative for Critical Jetty Repairs in Canouan

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority (SVGPA), together with Gumbolimbo and the Ministry of Works, will begin important repairs to the Canouan Jetty on Monday, 10th February 2025. The project is anticipated to span around two months and is aimed at improving the jetty while facilitating ongoing business operations.

The scope of work encompasses reinforcing the Jetty’s platform and resurfacing it with concrete to enhance its durability and safety.

The project will be carried out in phases to reduce disruptions; repairs will be done to one lane before proceeding to the second lane.

This strategy ensures that business operations continue smoothly while providing sufficient time for the concrete to cure effectively.

Mr. Carl James CEO of the SVGPA noted that the partnership between the SVGPA, Gumbolimbo and the Ministry of Works underscored the mutual dedication to preserve essential infrastructure and facilitate trade that depend on the Canouan jetty.”

The SVG Port Authority recognizes that this essential work which is crucial for maintaining the jetty’s usability may lead to temporary inconveniences and genuinely apologize for any disruptions caused.

We appreciate the understanding and collaboration of all stakeholders throughout this time. For additional updates or questions, please reach out to Mr. Carl James, CEO of the SVGPA, at 784-456-1830.

