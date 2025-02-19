Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will leave the State later today for Barbados, to attend a Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government.

The Heads will meet for their 48th Regular Meeting which will be convened under the theme: Strength in Unity: Forging Caribbean Resilience, Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development.

They will discuss several pressing issues for the Community, including food and nutrition security, climate change and the climate finance agenda; the ongoing challenges in Haiti; security; digital resilience; external relations matters and the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME).

Other issues such as maritime and air transport, and reparations will also occupy the attention of the leaders during the February 19th to 21st meeting.

An opening ceremony will be held at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre in Bridgetown, Barbados from 6:30 this evening.

Prime Minister Gonsalves is leading this country’s delegation which includes Minister of Foreign Affairs – Frederick Stephenson; CARICOM Ambassador – Allan Alexander; Senator Shackell Bobb; Press Officer – Shevrell McMillan and Security Officer – Kendol Horne.

