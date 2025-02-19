The Government is moving ahead with plans to acquire the Island of Balliceaux.

This is according to Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves, who addressed a range of issues of national importance on Radio last night.

Minister Gonsalves is hopeful that the island of Balliceaux will return to the Vincentian people this year.

Minister Gonsalves said the island holds special significance to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Balliceaux is the uninhabited island to which thousands of Garifuna were exiled after Chief, Joseph Chatoyer was murdered.

