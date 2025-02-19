Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer Beache has underscored the need for more attention be placed on addressing Non Communicable Diseases in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Dr. Keizer Beache was speaking at a session to highlight the St. Vincent and the Grenadines NHS England Managed Education Partnership, which aims to enhance healthcare training and workforce development.

Meanwhile … Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Cuthbert Knights stressed the importance of the partnership with NHS England.

And … Global Senior Workforce Lead for NHS England Michelle Thompson said she is pleased to be involved in the project which aims to strengthen the healthcare sector

Photo credit: SVG Health

