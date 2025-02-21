Increased community markets to promote healthy eating and strengthen food security.

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar has underscored the need to develop more community markets offering fresh fruits and vegetables, as part of efforts to promote healthier eating habits.

Speaking at a recent ceremony, Caesar pointed to the Zero Hunger Trust fund’s National Home and Community Garden Project which he said can enable the establishment of these markets, once there is widespread involvement of Vincentians in the project.

Minister Caesar suggested that the presence of more community markets would foster healthier diets and boost local agricultural production and strengthen food security in the country.

