Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment St. Clair Prince announces expansion of health care services.
The Ministry of Health is continuing its thrust towards increasing access to basic healthcare services nationwide.
That’s according to Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, St. Clair Prince.
Speaking on Radio this week, Minister Prince said several projects are being rolled out as part of the transformation of the health sector.
Minister Prince said as part of the transformation, more attention will be paid to Mental Health Services