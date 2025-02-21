Minister of Education, Curtis King, said significant strides have been in the transformation of the Education sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Minister was speaking on Radio last night, in light of the World Bank Report on Education Transformation – Addressing the Learning Skills Crisis in the Caribbean.

The Report says the Caribbean is facing a severe education crisis, with recent data revealing critical gaps in learning outcomes.

But Minister King said despite the challenges, Education Stakeholders have been working to meet the demands.

According to Minister King the Government has been working over the past two decades to fill the gaps that impacted the education sector.

