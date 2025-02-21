Students who sat the 2024 examinations for their CSEC, CAPE and Associate Degrees will be presented with a five hundred dollar gift award for commendable performance.

The Ministry of Education will host the presentation ceremony on February 28th at the St. Vincent and the Grenadians Community College Villa Campus from 9am.

To be eligible for the award, CSEC students must have gained five passes (Grades I to III) including Mathematics and English A.

The Ministry says CAPE students must have gained passes (Grades 1 to 5) in at least 2 two-unit subjects, as well as in the single unit Communication Studies (or Caribbean Studies) in two consecutive years.

Students in the various Associate Degree programmes must have gained at least a B average. Teacher Education Programmes requires a GPA of at least 2.75.

The total number of recipients is seven hundred and one (701). This comprises 356 CSEC students. 170 CAPE and 175 Associate Degrees.

Recipients of the award are asked to present themselves at the Campus with proof of identity bearing a photograph.

