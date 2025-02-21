The Unity Labour Party will host its North Windward Constituency Conference this Sunday at the Sandy Bay Primary School.

Several officials are expected to deliver remarks at the conference, including Deputy Prime Minister and Parliamentary representative for the area, Montgomery Daniel.

Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves says one the highlights of the conference will be the Candidate Selection Process.

Minister Gonsalves says Minister Daniel has made a significant contribution to the development of the North Windward Constituency.

The ULP North Windward Constituency Conference is scheduled to begin at 4:30pm on Sunday.

