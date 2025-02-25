Dr. Henderson Carter advocates for Inclusion of Black History in Caribbean Education.

University of the West Indies Lecturer, Dr. Henderson Carter is advocating that Black History be taught in Schools in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and throughout the Caribbean.

Dr. Carter was delivering a lecture at the University of the West Indies Global Campus, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, on Saturday as part of activities to observe Black History Month.

He spoke on the topic “Elevating Black History for Nation Building and Development”.

The Senior Lecturer also stressed the importance of having historical events documented.

