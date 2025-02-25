Community urged to support young talents as PRISPAF 2025 reaches grand finale.

As the Primary Schools Performing Arts Festival PRISPAF 2025 culminates this week, Event Coordinator, Lesliann Millington is calling on parents, teachers and the wider community to show their support for the young performers.

With the Preliminary rounds now complete, the festival continues on Wednesday, February 26th and Thursday, February 27th at the Russels Auditorium beginning at 9 am daily.

Millington says parental and community support plays a crucial role in the confidence and development of these young performers.

Millington explains that the festival plays an important role in shaping future cultural policies that will support and nurture the skills on display by the youth.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related