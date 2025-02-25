National Home Garden 2024 Competition crowns top winners.
The winners of the National Home Garden 2024 competition were announced at a prize giving ceremony last Thursday.
There were 3 overall winners and 6 awarded categories. There were 58 applications with 22 participants finishing the competition.
3rd Place Winner and winner of the Diversity Award- Olivia Dasilva.
2nd Place Winner and winner of the Diversity Award- Heather Stewart.
1st Place Winner, Record Keeping Award and Best Management of Crop Award winner- Decima Corea.
Best Use of Technology Award winner – Avita Lewis.
Best Layout Award winner -Rosette Bacchus.
Most Sustainable Garden Award winner- Audrey Thompson-Roach.