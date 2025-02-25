The winners of the National Home Garden 2024 competition were announced at a prize giving ceremony last Thursday.

There were 3 overall winners and 6 awarded categories. There were 58 applications with 22 participants finishing the competition.

3rd Place Winner and winner of the Diversity Award- Olivia Dasilva.

2nd Place Winner and winner of the Diversity Award- Heather Stewart.

1st Place Winner, Record Keeping Award and Best Management of Crop Award winner- Decima Corea.

Best Use of Technology Award winner – Avita Lewis.

Best Layout Award winner -Rosette Bacchus.

Most Sustainable Garden Award winner- Audrey Thompson-Roach.

