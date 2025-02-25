The Historical Rights and Journey of the Spiritual Baptist Movement will be explored during a three-part Lecture Series, to be hosted by the UWI Global Campus, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Head of Site, Dr. Resa Noel-McBarnette said the lecture series will be held in commemoration of Spiritual Baptist Day on May 21st.

