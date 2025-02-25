The Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project -VEEP, is said to wrap up soon, after successfully implementing several key initiatives aimed at strengthening disaster response and recovery efforts.

According to the VEEP Communications Officer, Ari Shaw, the project has made significant strides in improving early warning systems, community preparedness and infrastructure resilience in volcanic risk areas.

Shaw also outlines some of the initiatives implemented under the VEEP project.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related