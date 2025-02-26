Anticipation is high for NBC Radio’s Love Boogie Charity Dance, which is scheduled to take place this Saturday March 1st, at the Dolphin Gymnasium located at the E.T Joshua Tarmac.

And…..People across St. Vincent and the Grenadines are being encouraged to support this worthwhile event.

The encouragement has come from Donnette Ballantyne, a beneficiary of the National Broadcasting Corporation’s Medical Fund, having received assistance to access medical attention overseas.

Ballantyne commended the National Broadcasting Corporation for the great job it is doing to help people with their medical expenses overseas.

Ballantyne is encouraging Vincentians to support the Love Boogie Charity event, so that more people can benefit.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related