If this country is able to maintain relationships with cruise lines visiting the country, there will continue to be a steady increase in cruise arrivals.

That’s according to Senior Marketing Officer at the St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, Caricia Taylor.

In an interview with NBC News, Taylor reflected on a recent visit of the Cruise Liners and Florida Cruise Caribbean Association, for an inspection of the new and existing cruise ship sites.

Taylor said the SVGTA is not expecting a decline in cruise arrivals.

She added that the immersion tours will play a crucial role in driving interest from cruise passengers, to this destination.

