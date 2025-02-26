Meanwhile, Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is encouraging people across the country to support NBC Radio’s Love Boogie Charity Dance, this Saturday March 1st.

He gave the encouragement during the Face to Face programme aired on NBC Radio this morning.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said he is looking forward to shaking a leg at this Saturday’s event at the Dolphin Gymnasium located at the E.T Joshua Tarmac.

The National Broadcasting Corporation raises funds to replenish its Medical Fund through the hosting of the annual Love Boogie Charity Dance.

