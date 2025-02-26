Agriculture Officer Rodwell Charles has urged interested participants to focus on maximizing their backyard spaces and using smarter farming techniques, to increase food production.

Speaking at the Competition’s 2024 prize-giving and award ceremony held Thursday February 20th, Charles explained that even with limited space, backyard farmers can produce more food by using hydroponics, grow boxes and vertical farming.

He also underscored the benefits of intercropping, a technique that improves soil health and maximizes space, by planting different crops together.

