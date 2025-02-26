Family Planning Coordinator stresses importance of responsible family planning for financial stability.
Family Planning Coordinator, Sister Arlitha John Douglas has underlined the critical role of family planning, in ensuring financial stability.
Speaking to NBC News on the importance of responsible family planning, John-Douglas explained that failing to plan for a family, or unplanned pregnancies, can place financial strain on individuals and families.
John Douglas encouraged individuals and couples to utilize the services available to make informed decisions, about their reproductive health.