Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has described the recently concluded 48th regular meeting of the heads of Government of CARICOM, as a very good one.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said several important things came out of the February 19-21 meeting. He highlighted two major resolutions that were passed.

The final agreement on the freedom of movement throughout CARICOM States was among them.

The Prime Minister also said a resolution was made on education in the region.

