Minister of Tourism Carlos James to deliver a keynote address at the Berlin Economic Forum.

St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Minister of Tourism, Carlos James, will deliver a keynote address at the Berlin Economic Forum to be held in Berlin, Germany from March 3rd to 6th.

The Berlin Economic Forum aims to analyze and explore national economic policies and their applications with a particular focus on sustainable business, responsible foreign investments and environmental sustainability.

The forum will demonstrate how these policies can be used as primary drivers for advancing global economic growth, democracy and peace.

The Berlin Economic Forum, hosted by the Institute for Cultural Diplomacy, will be attended by senior politicians, heads of global governance organizations, senior parliamentarians, mayors, heads of universities and representatives from leading corporations.

It will be held under the theme “International Business, Sustainable Investments & Environmental Projects for Advancing Global Development, Democracy and Peace”,

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will also showcase its thriving tourism sector at ITB Berlin 2025, the world’s leading travel trade show.

Director of Sales for the UK & Europe Markets for the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, Natasha Anderson, will lead efforts to engage with key industry players, highlighting the destination’s unique offerings and its growing appeal to the European market.

The delegation will hold strategic meetings with travel partners, media representatives, and industry leaders to further promote the destination’s eco-tourism initiatives and encourage investment.

