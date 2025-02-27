The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Association of Music Professionals (SVGAMP) is hosting several concerts as part of a project funded by the

Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI) Fund.

President of SVGAMP Marvo Obrien-Morgan says the aim of the public performances is to raise awareness about sexual and gender-based violence, through the arts.

She expressed thanks to the Government of Canada for providing support to the Association.

High Commissioner of Canada to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Miriam vendee says they are pleased to be associated with this important initiative.

The next concert is scheduled to take place in Rose Hall tomorrow and conclude on March 1st at the Botanic Gardens.

