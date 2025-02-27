Chief Executive Officer at the Zero Hunger Trust Fund Safiya Horne Bique is urging beneficiaries of the Organization’s donations to participate in the 2025 National Home Garden Competition.

The competition is hosted by the rural transformation unit, with support from the Zero Hunger Trust Fund and the Ministry of Agriculture.

Speaking at the recent prize-giving and award ceremony for the 2024 competition, Horne-Bique addressed the importance of the competition and its role in promoting food security.

