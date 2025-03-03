Thousands of patrons turned out to NBC’s Signature Event Love Boogie on Saturday night.

For the first time ever the Charity Dance was held at the Dolphin Gymnasium at Arnos Vale and form all reports it was well received by the public.

General Manager of NBC Radio, Donne John expressed thanks to everyone who made the event a success.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of NBC Radio’s Board of Directors Theresa Daniel said she is pleased with the hosting of the event.

All the funds generated from Love Boogie will be used to replenish NBC’s Medical Fund.

