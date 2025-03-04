Vincentian farmers have been urged to grow more produce that is consumed locally in order to supply the market at home.

That suggestion came from Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Saboto Caesar.

The Minister said in order for people to eat more of what is produced, farmers need to grow more of what people eat.

The Agriculture Minister said the local market is entering a new phase with the expansion in the tourism industry.

