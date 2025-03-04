Invest SVG will be maximizing the use of digital platforms to further its message to Vincentians and people living in the disapora.

Communications Officer at Invest SVG Alejandro Tesorero tells NBC social media is the right medium to get the agency’s messaging across, especially to young people.

Tesorero says this visibility is important for business people and those who want to invest in St Vincent the Grenadines.

