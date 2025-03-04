Government of SVG reaffirms commitment to Cuban Medical collaboration amid U.S. Sanctions.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves is continuing the Government’s medical technical mission with Cuba.

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently said sanctions would be placed on countries who engage in these missions and visa restrictions placed on government officials, who participate in the programme.

Rubio described the program as exploitative and human trafficking.

Speaking on radio recently, Dr Gonsalves explained that the Cuban Doctors who work in St Vincent and the Grenadines are paid a fair salary by the government.

The Prime Minister also explained that the Cuban medical work programme is akin to the bond used by the government.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said if the Cuban medical programme ends, a lot of Caribbean countries’ health care infrastructure would suffer greatly and people would die.

The governments of St Vincent and the Grenadines and Cuba, recently signed an extension of the Bilateral Agreement for Technical Cooperation in Health.

