National Home Garden Competition 2025 launched.

The Rural Transformation Unit, in collaboration with the Zero Hunger Trust Fund, has launched the National Home Garden Competition 2025.

Registration will run from February 20th to March 31st, 2025.

Vincentians are being encouraged to register and join the movement to advance the mission of food and nutrition security in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking at the recent Award and Prize Giving Ceremony for the 2024 National Home Garden Competition, Agriculture Officer Rodwell Charles encouraged participants to seek assistance from the Ministry’s Technical Officers to improve their chances of success.

Furthermore, Charles implored households to cultivate home gardens.

