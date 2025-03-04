The Argyle International Airport opened more investment opportunities for SVG.

The Argyle International Airport opened the doors for more investment opportunities in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

That’s according to Investment Facilitation Services Manager, at this country’s investment promotion Agency, Invest SVG, Shanna Jacobs.

Jacobs said the Argyle International airport has made it easier for persons to get to and from St Vincent and the Grenadines for a fraction of the previous cost.

Jacobs said the investment in the country will get bigger and better.

