SVG Community College highlights workforce preparedness.

Dean at the Technical Division of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Osborne Bowens, said this country must ensure that its workforce is prepared to meet the demands of development.

Bowens added that the college recognizes the importance of equipping students with the necessary skills, as the country continues its development path.

Bowens also called for increased efforts to ensure that the country has more skilled workers at levels 3 and 4 certification to support economic growth.

