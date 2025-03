Several workers from Guyana’s Military Brigade are expected to arrive in St. Vincent and the Grenadines soon to assist with the reconstruction efforts, in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said on NBC Radio this morning that this is the fulfilment of a promise made by the President of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali to send workers to assist with the rebuilding efforts in the Southern Grenadines.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related