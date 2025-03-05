The Legal Profession Bill is among two Bills listed to be dealt with at the Meeting of Parliament tomorrow.

The Bill will be tabled by Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

The other Bill is the Banking amendment Bill to be presented by Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves.

The order paper also includes 23 questions by the Opposition for oral answers.

The meeting of Parliament begins at 10am tomorrow and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

