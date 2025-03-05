St. Vincent and the Grenadines is working to strengthen its legal framework to effectively enforce competition laws.

This is according to Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sandy Peters-Phillips.

The Permanent Secretary was addressing Policy Makers, Legal experts and Government officials at the opening of a High Level Workshop on Competition Policy and Law Enforcement at the Beachcombers Hotel.

Peters-Phillips said strong competition laws and enforcement are necessary.

Meanwhile, Acting Director of the Economic Affairs and Integration Division of the OECS Commission, Joel Richards also stressed the need for strong competition policies.

The workshop is being facilitated by the OECS Commission and the CARICOM Competition Commission, under the 11th EDF-RIGHT Project.

