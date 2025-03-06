The island of Balliceaux as of March 5th is now under the patrimony of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves made the announcement in Parliament today.

The Prime Minister says the declaration was made by the Governor General as guided by the laws of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Indigenous Garifuna people of St Vincent and the Grenadines were exiled to the island of Balliceaux in 1796 by the British following the death of this country’s National Hero Paramount Chief Joseph Chatoyer.

