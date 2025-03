And …….. Technical Advisor of the Garifuna Heritage Foundation, Zoila Ellis Browne has expressed her joy with the return of Balliceaux to the patrimony of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

In an interview with NBC News Browne said she is elated that Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves was able to secure Balliceaux as a sacred monument for the people of St Vincent.

Browne said this is a moment to give thanks.

