SVG Closely monitoring ongoing challenges in the Republic of Cuba

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs says it continues to closely monitor the ongoing challenges affecting the Republic of Cuba, particularly the widespread power outages and fuel shortages that have significantly impacted daily life in recent months.

In a release issued today, the Ministry said the Government has maintained active engagement with Vincentian students currently pursuing studies there.

The Ambassador-Designate, Miss Angella Jackson, met with forty-two (42) students on March 14 and 18 and remains in regular communication with others.

The Ministry says despite these circumstances, the students have demonstrated commendable resilience and commitment. They remain focused on their studies and determined to successfully complete their programmes, reflecting a strong sense of purpose and national pride.

The Ministry further notes that, at the recent Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) held in St. Kitts and Nevis, regional leaders collectively expressed concern regarding the situation in Cuba and affirmed a co-ordinated CARICOM commitment to provide support to Cuba.

The Ministry commends the strength, perseverance, and dedication of Vincentian students in Cuba and reaffirms its continued engagement through established diplomatic channels

Like this: Like Loading...

Related