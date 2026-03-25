World Pediatrics wraps up successful physical therapy mission in SVG

World Pediatrics says its Physical Therapy Medical Mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which wraps up today has been very successful

Physical Therapist with World Pediatrics, Michelle Froede (Fro-D) tells NBC News, their team has seen more than twenty patients since the mission commenced on Sunday, catering to a range of medical needs.

Meanwhile, Occupational Therapist with World Pediatrics, Jessica Lynn also outlined some of the work she has been doing in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Physical Therapy Medical Mission will be followed by a Cardiology Mission which runs from today March 25th to the 28th at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related