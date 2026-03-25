SVG expected to receive greater support from Taiwan in the area of National Security

St. Vincent and the Grenadines can look forward to a greater level of support from the Republic of China, Taiwan, in tackling crime and enhancing National Security.

This follows discussions held during an official visit to Taiwan by a three-member Vincentian delegation last week.

The delegation was led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Immigration and Disaster Management, Honourable St. Clair Leacock.

Speaking at a News Conference this morning, Minister Leacock said during the visit, there was an exchange of ideas on various areas of National Security.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Immigration and Disaster Management, Honourable St. Clair Leacock.

Minister Leacock was accompanied on the visit to Taiwan by Minister of Social Welfare, Community Empowerment, Ecclesiastical Affairs and National Heritage, Hon Shivern John; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Innovation, Digital Transformation and Information, Hon Lavern King.

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