Government of SVG commits to expanding scholarship opportunities in partnership with Taiwan

The Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Innovation, Digital Transformation and Information, has reaffirmed its commitment to expand scholarship opportunities through its partnership with the Republic of China (Taiwan).

This assurance has come from Hon. Laverne King, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Innovation, Digital Transformation and Information.

Speaking at this morning’s News Conference, Minister King said that increasing scholarships for Vincentian students in Taiwan remains high on the Government’s priority list.

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