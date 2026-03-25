CWSA concerned about the negative impacts on water systems due to a decline in rainfall
The reduction in rainfall levels in recent years is creating some concern for the Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA), as it could have a negative impact on this country’s water systems.
Public Relations and Marketing Manager at the CWSA, Joan Ryan- Da Silva, spoke on the issue, during NBC’s Talk Yuh Talk programme on Tuesday.
Mrs. Ryan-Da Silva said Climate Change continues to affect rainfall levels, and this being closely monitored by the CWSA.
Mrs. Ryan-Dasilva appealed to the public to be more mindful of water conservation and storage at their homes.
You must be logged in to post a comment.