The reduction in rainfall levels in recent years is creating some concern for the Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA), as it could have a negative impact on this country’s water systems.

Public Relations and Marketing Manager at the CWSA, Joan Ryan- Da Silva, spoke on the issue, during NBC’s Talk Yuh Talk programme on Tuesday.

Mrs. Ryan-Da Silva said Climate Change continues to affect rainfall levels, and this being closely monitored by the CWSA.

Mrs. Ryan-Dasilva appealed to the public to be more mindful of water conservation and storage at their homes.

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