Cultural ties between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Taiwan are set to deepen, as Minister responsible for National Heritage Hon. Shevern John highlighted new opportunities for heritage exchange following a historic engagement with Taiwan’s Indigenous Peoples Council.

Minister John was speaking at the News Conference held this morning to update the nation, on the last week’s official visit to Taiwan.

She said the visit highlighted shared experiences of indigenous communities, including ongoing struggles for recognition and empowerment.

And she explained that the visit is expected to open new avenues for collaboration, while preserving and promoting indigenous identity across both regions.

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