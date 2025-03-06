Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar encourages youth engagement in fisheries sector.
The Nation’s Youth have been urged to take an active role in the fisheries sector.
Speaking at a recent ceremony, Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar, acknowledged the aging population of fisher folk, underlining the importance of engaging younger generations to ensure the industry’s sustainability.
Minister Caesar explained that fishing can be a viable and lucrative career path for the youth of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.