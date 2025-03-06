Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, Carlos James was recently awarded “Tourism Minister of the Year – Sustainable Development.”

The announcement was made yesterday by the PATWA International Tourism Award Council at the ITB Berlin Trade Fair in Berlin, Germany.

Minister James said while he is happy to be recognized for his contribution, the award is for the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Tourism Minister said innovation within tourism is critical and a deeper collaboration with AI and sustainable tourism, will ensure the next generation inherits a world that is safe.

Minister James was awarded for his Excellence in Governance – Sustainable Tourism, which demonstrates leadership in governance across global tourism.

