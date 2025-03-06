Persons interested in the Home is Where the Heart Is campaign spearheaded by Invest SVG, can begin registration for the initiative.

Communication officer at the agency Alejandro Tesorero says persons interested in attending can visit Invest SVG’s social media sites to register.

The Home is where the Heart is Campaign is an initiative spearheaded by Invest SVG to reach out to persons in the Diaspora, to speak about how they can do business in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Tesorero says the agency will host the outreach session in the United Kingdom, select states in the United States and Canada.

