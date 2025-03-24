Recently appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) Rodney Small says there is a plan in place for the execution of Vincy Mas 2025.

Small says this year, the CDC will be supporting the traditional elements of carnival and not just the parties.

He says at the top of the list, is finding a way to obtain a better working relationship with all stakeholders of carnival.

Small says he will also be working to ensure that the CDC is working effectively, to deliver the best carnival product.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related