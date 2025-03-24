The Internet Society of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (ISOC SVG) is preparing to host the 2nd Annual Universal Acceptance (UA) Day, this week.

The programme will be hosted under the theme “Enhancing Technical Curriculum by Integrating Internationalized Domain Names (IDN)

Universal Acceptance (UA)”.

Treasurer of the Internet Society Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Universal Acceptance Ambassador for the Caribbean, Krislin Goulebourne-Harry, explains what Universal Acceptance entails.

Goulebourne-Harry is encouraging the public to join Wednesday’s program virtually, as they seek to raise awareness about Universal Acceptance (UA) and Internationalized Domain Names (IDN) and explore how they can be integrated into the academic curriculum.

