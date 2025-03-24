Petit Bordel Secondary School receives Steel Pans through Pan Against Crime initiative

Several pieces of musical instruments were handed over to the Petit Bordel Secondary School over the weekend.

It’s all part of the Pan Against Crime initiative.

Delivering remarks during Saturday’s handing over ceremony,

Parliamentary Representative for the North Leeward Constituency and Minister of Culture, Carlos James said he was happy for this donation, as this will give many youths the opportunity to learn to play the Steel Pan.

Minister James explained that while the Pans will be housed at the Petit Bordel Secondary School, they will be accessible to every member of the North Leeward Constituency.

He also encouraged youths in Petit Bordel and surrounding communities to become a part of the Steel Orchestra and learn to play pan.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related